|
Shahil receives award from President
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - Former Asian U-8 silver medallist and National U-7 and U-9 chess champion Shahil Dey of Assam, a student and player of Assam Chess Club, has been presented the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2017 Award by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. The award includes a silver medal, certificate and citation along with a cash of Rs 10,000 and book voucher worth Rs 3,000, stated a release.
President Ram Nath Kovind shaking hands with Shahil Dey during award giving function at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.