

The South Korean women boxing team along with AABA officials pose for photograph after arriving in Guwahati, on Tuesday. – UB Photos The South Korean women boxing team along with AABA officials pose for photograph after arriving in Guwahati, on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The tournament is the first major AIBA competition held in India since 2006 and will act as a test event for BFI as they are slated to host the 2018 Elite Women’s and 2019 Elite Men’s World Championships.

The young boxers will have none other than the five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom rooting for them as she has been named as the ambassador for this year’s championship.

This tournament will provide a great chance for countries like Netherlands to win their first medal with Chelsey Hejnin touted as one of the contenders. It will also present a glorious opportunity to former junior World Champion Heaven Garcia of USA to extend and maintain her unbeaten streak and win the title in 51kg category.

The boxers will also have their sight set on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be pushing hard to impress everyone and shift to the elite category to be in contention of qualifying for the mega event in 2020. And also this tournament will double up as a qualifier for the upcoming Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.