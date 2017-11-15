

NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham along with chief coach and key players during the kit and jersey unveiling function in Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of Trends said, “We couldn’t be more proud of our continued association with NorthEast United FC and John Abraham. The Indian Super League celebrates the spirit of sport, and demands every ounce of sweat on the path of victory. NEUFC never fails to push its boundaries, every year, to bring us excellent players and some of the most exciting games. Trends with Performax is privileged to have them on board.”

The head coach of the team Joao Carlos Pires de Deus said, “I came here for the first time in August and went straight to Shillong to watch our U-15 and U-18 boys train and play there. We also went to Imphal to play Neroca FC. The youngsters impressed me a lot with their talent and potential. It’s just that they need to continue the hard work and little improvement in infrastructure will help them reach the next level.”

Elaborating on his way of gaining knowledge about Indian football before coming to India, the Portuguese coach said, “I have been here for the last three months. I have watched last season’s (ISL) videos and I have watched last eight international games played by the national team because I need to study the players before we went into the auction. We needed to build a good squad and I am happy with the 23 boys I have.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured the actor and proprietor of the ISL franchise of all possible support in setting up a world class football academy in Guwahati. Sonowal gave this assurance in response to the proposal made by Abraham during his visit to the Chief Minister at Brahmaputra State Guest House today morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sonowal informed the NEUFC owner that the State Government has accorded top priority to development of sports in Assam. “We are resolutely working to make Guwahati the sports capital of the country. Our government has given priority to strengthening sports infrastructure and organising international sports events to boost this claim,” Sonowal added that the football academy proposed to be set up by John Abraham would immensely help the aspiring footballers of the State and Assam government would provide all support and land for setting up the academy.