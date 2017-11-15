

“This series is completely different compared to what we played in Sri Lanka. We are not taking Sri Lanka lightly even as we had a good series there,” Rahane said on the sidelines of their training at the Eden.

“Right now if we want to remain as number one in Tests. Every series is very important. We want to win each and every series. We know the conditions here.”

The low-profile Sri Lanka series is seen as a prelude to their gruelling two month’s tour to South Africa against whom they will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in January-February next year.

“For us each and every match and series is important before going to South Africa. We will think of South Africa when we go there. Right now we are focusing on this series. South Africa will be completely different.

“Even for Sri Lanka this is a very important series and they are preparing really well. We don’t want to take them lightly. We are just focusing on this series right now and the first game in Kolkata. We respect Sri Lanka and we just want to play our game, focus on our strengths rather than thinking about their combination or their strategies,” he said.

Since their third and last Test in Sri Lanka from August 12-14, India have been playing back to back limited overs matches, which included series against Australia and New Zealand at home.

“Everyone knows how to adapt and adjust to all the formats. I don’t think we will have any problem. All the players are professionals. I don’t think will have problem in adjustment. The first Test here is important to get the momentum.”

Rahane was seen playing a lot of sweep shots yesterday including the unorthodox reverse sweep against the spinners.

“It’s important to improve your game everyday and evolve when you are practising at the nets. I just want to improve. I think if I improve one shot in the nets, I will be better off in the game. If an opportunity comes in the game, I’m 100 per cent confident of playing a particular shot. So, practising sweep, reverse sweep and paddle sweep just as options.

“I’m comfortable playing those shots. For me it’s important to give 100 per cent at the nets. I want to do that five-six times at the nets and if I’m comfortable and confident I will play that shot in the game,” said Rahane. – PTI