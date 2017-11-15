

Ventura was widely criticised for poor tactical decisions before and after Sweden’s 1-0 aggregate win over the Azzurri.

After the scoreless draw in the second leg, it was a foregone conclusion that he will be fired according to a contract stipulation in case of a failed qualification, unless he resigns.

“I’m not resigning because I haven’t spoken with the (federation) president,” Ventura said. “We need to evaluate things. We’ll see. I’ll talk with the federation and confront the problem.

“I feel I have to apologise to Italians for the result.”

Ventura’s expected ouster will come in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Antonio Conte.

Conte was lauded for getting the most out of Italy before the Azzurri lost on penalties to Germany in the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship.

When Conte departed for Chelsea after Euro 2016, Ventura was given the crowning job on a career that had seen him coach the likes of Pisa, Bari, and Torino.

“I’ve been in football for many years so I know how to accept it,” Ventura said of the failed qualification. “I’m honoured to have been a part of the national team and to have worked with great champions and with others that I hope will become great. I’m upset because tonight I understood the significance of coaching the national team.”

Ventura’s attachment to two forwards he coached at Torino, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti, and his refusal to try a three-striker formation, led him to continually leave Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne on the bench.

Considered Italy’s most talented player of the moment, Insigne was inexplicably asked to come on for Marco Verratti in a central midfield position late in the opening leg against Sweden.

Likewise, winger Stephan El Shaarawy was given little playing time despite a show of solid form at Roma that included a brace against Conte’s Chelsea in the Champions League.

“We showed few ideas and not much in the way of tactics,” said veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi, who retired from the national team after the play-off.

Late in the second leg, De Rossi argued with Ventura’s staff when they asked him to warm up. He later suggested he thought Insigne or someone else should enter.

“If I offended anyone I’m sorry,” De Rossi said.

The Azzurri elimination had been brewing for months. Italy was outclassed by Spain 3-0 in September, virtually sealing its fate of entering the play-offs. Then in five consecutive matches, Italy scored a total of three goals against Israel, Macedonia, Albania and Sweden.

“Sport teaches that you win and lose as a team,” retiring captain Gianluigi Buffon said. “The coach shares in our mistakes.”

Carlo Ancelotti, who was fired by Bayern Munich in September, is being mentioned as a possible replacement for Ventura.

Ancelotti, who coached Juventus and AC Milan before going abroad to win titles with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern, has the big-club resume that Ventura lacked. But it remains to be seen if he’ll be willing to coach the national team, or if he still prefers the daily activities of a club.

Other options include installing a caretaker and luring back Conte, who has expressed homesickness at Chelsea, or perhaps Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri or Zenit St. Petersburg’s Roberto Mancini once the club season ends. – AP