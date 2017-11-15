Diabetes awareness drive



GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati, organised a day-long diabetes awareness campaign on the occasion of World Diabetes Day today, a press release said.In association with Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, a free blood sugar testing camp was organised at the local Head Office of State Bank of India where about 150 people were checked for blood sugar. Earlier in the morning, free blood sugar tests were also conducted at the Hospital where free diet consultation was also provided to the people.