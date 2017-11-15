The Chief Minister also said that considering the huge population of 10 ASEAN countries along with Assam, which stands at nearly 80 crore, a good network of connectivity between Assam with other ASEAN countries would open up new doors of business between South East Asian nations and the North-east.

He said that the new Act East Policy of the Centre has given impetus to development of the region and the State government is striving for rapid industrialisation and a good network of air connectivity coupled with roadways and waterways would make Guwahati a hub of businesses.

It may be noted that the proposed Global Investors’ Summit titled ‘Advantage Assam – India’s Expressway to ASEAN’ has been envisaged for promoting investment in potential sectors in the State.

Sonowal said that with the help of science and technology, the State Government is firm on embarking on a journey to bring back business confidence and revive the investment cycle in the State. He sought the support of all the investors, entrepreneurs and industry players to make the upcoming investors’ summit a grand success.

Chief Minister Sonowal also called upon industrialists, investors present at the interactive meet to be ambassadors of the State and build a bridge with the foreign investors to facilitate investment in the State.

Industries and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary while speaking on the occasion appealed to the local industrialists to play the role of catalysts to stimulate investment in Assam and create a congenial atmosphere for investment.