“These vegetables were 100 per cent chemical-free and grown over farm area of 14,000 hectares out of the certified land of 76,392 hectares for organic farming in the state under the first year of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) in the North-East region,” he said.

Despite this quantity of organic vegetable produced in Sikkim there was shortfall of 1000 metric tonnes to achieve self-sufficiency, he rues but said that the target will be achieved through phase-wise implementation of the mission and the utilisation of the remaining farming land holdings.

In the first phase of organic farming done in 14000 hectares in the first year to meet end-to-end programme beginning from production to post-harvest management, processing, branding and marketing, which will be completed in 2018, the Horticulture & Cash Crop Development secretary said.

As many as 24,000 farmers from 28 farmers’ organisations located 41 clusters produced different crops through organic method, he said.

The farmers need to get maximum price of their produces for which a marketing network has been felt and for that a joint venture with IFFCO, one of the biggest farmers’ cooperative societies in the country, has been formed, Bhutia said. – PTI