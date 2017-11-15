Mizoram gets Rs 13.54 cr under Project Tiger



AIZAWL, Nov 14 - Mizoram Government has received Rs 13.54 crore under Project Tiger scheme from the National Tiger Conservation Authority during 2011-2017 for the Dampa Tiger Reserve, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla informed the State Assembly today.Lal Thanhawla, who also holds Environment, Forests and Climate Change department, gave the information in a written reply to a query from Mizo National Front member Lalruatkima. He said according to the Indirect Scientific Analysis conducted by the Guwahati-based Aranyak, there were three to four tigers inside the reserve. – PTI