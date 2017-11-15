Hundreds of MNF volunteers gathered at Zarkawta junction to prevent him from attending the Assembly session. The policemen tussled with the protesters. A few of the protesters sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla allegedly owns a 3228-square-feet plot of land at Salt Lake where he has a building.

Another Opposition party Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) had earlier demanded the resignation of Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla for failing to give information to the EC about owning a plot of land in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister failed to give information about his owning a plot of land in Kolkata which contravened section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Opposition parties said. Lal Thanhawla allegedly bought the land in March, 2013.