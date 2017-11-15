Correspondent
AIZAWL, Nov 14 - Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) today staged a blockade against Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who was heading for the Assembly House to attend a session, resulting in skirmishes with police.The Opposition party is demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister for furnishing false information to the Election Commission, allegedly concealing his ownership of a plot of land at Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Hundreds of MNF volunteers gathered at Zarkawta junction to prevent him from attending the Assembly session. The policemen tussled with the protesters. A few of the protesters sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.
Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla allegedly owns a 3228-square-feet plot of land at Salt Lake where he has a building.
Another Opposition party Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) had earlier demanded the resignation of Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla for failing to give information to the EC about owning a plot of land in Kolkata.
The Chief Minister failed to give information about his owning a plot of land in Kolkata which contravened section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Opposition parties said. Lal Thanhawla allegedly bought the land in March, 2013.