One killed, 2 injured in mishap

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Nov 14 - One person was killed on the spot and two others sustained grievous injuries when the State-run bus in which they were traveling in rolled over in West Kameng district today.The incident occurred at around 7.30 in the morning when the driver of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) bus bearing registration number AR-X 0469 lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn and steep slope at Rupa Mor, 16 km from the district headquarters, Bomdila, killing one person on the spot. The bus carrying 40 passengers was heading towards Tezpur from Tawang, according to an official release here.