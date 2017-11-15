Correspondent
IMPHAL, Nov 14 - The State on Tuesday paid last respect to the two Assam Rifles jawans who were killed in a bomb attack at Chandel district on Monday. Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh along with Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh led the people in laying the wreaths to the mortal remains of the two jawans of 18 Assam Rifles at the Imphal International Airport this morning. While paying the tribune, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told that it was an unfortunate incident.
“The government will not tolerate such acts and appropriate action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the killing and no one will be spared,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that soon after the blast additional forces including police commandos have been deployed to the area and combing operations have already begun.