The Chief Minister said the State was under Congress rule for a long-time and in those days people suffered a lot.

“But, now with able leadership in New Delhi, it (State) has been witnessing support from the Centre,” Khandu said, while announcing that PM is likely to visit Arunachal soon during which he will announce major projects in a bid to boost growth in the State.

Reiterating that State Government will soon hand over the investigation of PDS case to the CBI, he said the Chief Secretary has been instructed to study the matter and to prepare all paper works related to PDS misappropriation.

He said when Congress was in power, it never bothered to investigate the people behind such scam, and it’s only after BJP coming to power, the State Government is serious to unearth the people behind.

Admitting that Taliha Assembly Constituency has not been able to reap the benefit from the BADP, Khandu promised to give special attention to the Constituency and said that in the current financial year 2017-18, the area will have adequate schemes of not less than Rs 50 crore.

During the visit, Khandu was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and State BJP President Tapir Gao.