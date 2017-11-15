

(L-R) Minister of Commerce and Industry, etc., Chandra Mohan Patowary, Emami Group Founder and Joint Chairman RS Agarwal, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Finance, etc., Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Emami Group Founder & Joint Chairman RS Goenka during the formal inauguration of Emami Ltd’s new plant at Pacharia in Kamrup district on Tuesday. (L-R) Minister of Commerce and Industry, etc., Chandra Mohan Patowary, Emami Group Founder and Joint Chairman RS Agarwal, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Finance, etc., Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Emami Group Founder & Joint Chairman RS Goenka during the formal inauguration of Emami Ltd’s new plant at Pacharia in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The third manufacturing plant in the State of Emami Ltd, set up at a total cost Rs 300 crore, is the largest manufacturing unit of the company in the country with a production capacity of 90,000 MTPA. The unit, which would produce personal care and healthcare products of the company, would fulfil 60 per cent of the company’s total production requirement in the country.

Lauding the business practices of Emami which has given employment mostly to people from local communities in their factories, the Chief Minister invited Emami to the Global Investment Meet for sharing their success story of establishing a thriving business in the State so that other business players are inspired to set up bases here.

“Emami is an example of how hardwork and sincerity can help one achieve success in life and they have shown how taking the community along through employment and other means would generate goodwill among the people for the business houses,” Sonowal stated.

Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said there is an 800-million-strong consumer market in South East Asia and investors must come forward to take advantage of Assam’s geographical proximity with SE Asian countries by setting up their businesses here. He also said that the State government has already shown its earnestness in speeding up industrial development in the State by setting up the Act East Policy Affairs Department which would fast-track the connectivity with SE Asia.

The LGBI Airport here would be turned into a hub of regional air connectivity under the Central Government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCH) by linking Guwahati with neighbouring countries of SE Asia, Patowary stated.

Finance Minister and local MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Emami Ltd for selecting Pacharia for setting up the plant which has brought employment opportunities to the local people.