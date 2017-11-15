The forum argued that the authority concerned should take timely initiatives to encourage the growth in right direction. “We need to create adequate public awareness about the rights and obligations of the family members residing in a housing complex. The rights of those residents while purchasing the flats from builders/developers and also in their society itself should be clarified,” said a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria. The forum also added that the specific law should also deal with the rights of the tenants in a housing complex.

Moreover, the obligations of those apartment residents towards their neighbourhood in a particular locality should also be included in the guidelines.

“In several cases, it is observed that the builders or developers use deep borewell to extract water for the apartment residents causing alarming depletion of groundwater level in the locality. It directly affects the neighbouring families, who cannot afford the expensive drilling, especially in the winter season,” the statement asserted.