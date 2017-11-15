The executive director of Hayat Hospital, Dr Anjan Kumar Saikia said there has been a rise in cases of diabetes in different states, including Assam. “Engaging in work and maintaining an active life are two of the weapons that can be used against diabetes,” he said.

Diabetologist of Hayat Hospital Dr Nasimur Riaz said that diabetes is a controllable disease and one need not worry too much about it. “As we know, this is a lifestyle disease, and the role of a doctor is very much important; otherwise it can have an adverse effect on our health,” he said.