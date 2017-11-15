Any student studying in class VII and above from schools, colleges and science clubs are eligible to participate in the fair.

The RSC Guwahati will provide all necessary arrangements like accommodation, food and travelling charges to all outstation participants.

The last date of registration is November 30.

A total of five ‘best projects’ will be selected from the event for the Eastern India Science Fair to be held at Kolkata from January 9 to 13 next.