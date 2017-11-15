|
Science fair at RSC on Dec 9-10
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Guwahati, is organising a ‘Science & Engineering Fair’ on its Khanapara premises here on December 9 and 10.The main theme of the fair will be ‘Innovation for sustainable development’. There will be a number of sub-themes on topics like health and well-being, resource management and food security, transport and communication, renewable energy, waste management and water body conservation, and mathematical modelling.
Any student studying in class VII and above from schools, colleges and science clubs are eligible to participate in the fair.
The RSC Guwahati will provide all necessary arrangements like accommodation, food and travelling charges to all outstation participants.
The last date of registration is November 30.
A total of five ‘best projects’ will be selected from the event for the Eastern India Science Fair to be held at Kolkata from January 9 to 13 next.