Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the service on November 16.

The Flaps Aviation is further planning to deploy such aircraft in other non-metro cities like Raipur, Patna, Kochi, Surat and Vishakhapatnam.

“The service was initiated based on the aspect that air emergency services can prove to be a boon in cases where bed-to-bed transfer of critically ill patients becomes immediately necessary,” said Capt Amit Kumar, founder and MD, Flaps Aviation Pvt Ltd, while speaking to mediapersons here today.

“Medical evacuation by air is a concept that is popular in the US and Europe. Now Flaps Aviation is trying to make the same concept popular in India by bringing down the costs involved in medical evacuation,” said Capt Kumar.

He also said that although medical evacuation is offered by other chartered companies, the Flaps Aviation will tie-up with paramedics, doctors and pharmacies to make this service more patient-oriented.

A membership programme is also being initialised by the company to enable patients to avail its air ambulance service at subsidised rates. “We’re also chalking out tie-ups with state governments, corporate bodies, NGOs, etc. Talks are also on to engage medical insurance companies to help make this service cashless with low premium,” said Rishikesh Mishra of Flaps Aviation.