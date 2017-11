Workshop on social media

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - In line with Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign, Digital Ant, a social media and digital marketing firm, is conducting a workshop on ‘Social media and digital marketing’ for women entrepreneurs of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship at its campus here on Wednesday. The training, scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm, has been sponsored by NRL. It will be conducted by the in-house social media team of Digital Ant.