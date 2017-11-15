Federation president Keshab Kalita, working president Siva Prasad Deka and secretary Pankaj Kumar Nath said the organisation is pressing for implementation of the Majithia Wage Board in all media organisations as well as constitution of a new wage board.

“The employees of media houses are facing various challenges. Many journalists have lost their lives in line of duty, while non-journalists, too, are confronted with various problems. To strengthen the fourth pillar of democracy and ensure security to media employees, we have been pressing for an exclusive legislation,” they said.