Guv to unveil Dr Kakati’s bust at GU today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, also the Chancellor of the Gauhati University, will unveil a bronze bust of Dr Banikanta Kakati at the University here at 11 am tomorrow.This bust of Dr Banikanta Kakati, a renowned philologist, literary critic, the founder faculty of the Department of Assamese and the first Dean of the Faculty of Arts of the Gauhati University, will be unveiled on the premises of the Arts building of the University. The Vice Chancellor, the faculty members, students and invited guests will be present in this occasion.