Robbery attempt foiled at Rehabari
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - An armed gang of criminals made a robbery attempt at the residence of businessman Pawan Agarwalla at Rehabari last night.Police said the masked criminals first tried to tie up the chowkidar and the driver of Agarwalla downstairs. Alert neighbours overheard the noise and made a hue and cry, following which the dacoits fled.
Police suspect the gang comprised around seven to eight members. One of the businessman’s employees, Kumar Bahadur Thakuria, was injured in the attack.
“Police have collected the CCTV footage and are investigating the incident to nab the culprits,” a police source said.