Children’s Day at school for blind
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - As part of Children’s Day celebrations, the Basistha Police Division and Care U 365 jointly organised various competitions for the students of Guwahati Blind High School (GBHS), Basistha, and Deaf and Dumb School, Kahilipara. It was organised in association with We For You at GBHS here today, stated a press release.Polakh Ranjan Gharphalia, Commissioner of PWD, and Mausumi Kalita, ACP of Basistha, attended the event as guests. Quiz, singing and dancing competitions were organised, where the students of Guwahati Blind High School took part with great enthusiasm. The students of Deaf and Dumb School showcased their creative imagination in the painting competition and later participated in the dartboard competition.
Students during the celebration on Tuesday.
Later, prizes were distributed to the winners.