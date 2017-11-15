

Stating that teacher’s responsibility does not end with providing classroom education only, the Chief Minister observed that they would have to work for strengthening their mental abilities as well. Underlining the need for guiding children to lead an ideal and disciplined life, Sonowal urged the teaching community to broaden the horizon of their thoughts.

Lauding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in giving a secured and empowered life to the children, Sonowal asserted to take strict action against those involved in the social welfare scam in the State. He also urged children to be cautious while using social and other new media and asked parents to keep children away from the negative use of social media.

While delivering the welcome speech on the occasion, Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami stated that the Sishu Sahitya Nyas has been effectively working for mental and intellectual development of children and has taken up a series of activities in this regard since last year. He also mentioned that the Nyas has so far published more than 250 books for children and is committed to work for giving a platform for honing their talents.