



He cited the remarks made by president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Arshad Madani at a public meeting in New Delhi yesterday, and said that the religious leader’s comments clearly point to such a conspiracy to derail the NRC update process.

At the meeting held at the national capital on Monday, Madani had said that a conspiracy is being hatched in Assam to create another Myanmar and to take away the citizenship of Muslims of Assam.

The Jamiat leader had also referred to the Gauhati High Court order regarding the verification of the Panchayat certificates, which were rendered null and void and the case is currently being heard in the Supreme Court.

Baruah termed Madani’s comments as contempt of judiciary and said the apex court is already monitoring the entire NRC update process. “With whose backing and patronage is Madani making such statements?” said the BJP spokesperson. He added that some “Assamese intellectuals” are also getting involved in the conspiracy to derail the process.

Baruah said the Chief Minister has already announced that no genuine Indian citizen should be apprehensive on account of the NRC and called upon the government to take stern action against people indulging in “communal politics” in the name of NRC.