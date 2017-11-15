Madani in an aggressive address yesterday spoke in an objectionable manner, warning of one community retaliating in the event of their names being dropped during the ongoing NRC updating process, to the embarrassment of Dr Hiren Gohain, Haider Hussain, and Hafiz Rashid Choudhury among others, who shared the stage with him.

Madani said that a conspiracy is being hatched in Assam to create another Myanmar. He said people of India do not know what is going on in Assam. “A conspiracy is being hatched to take away the citizenship of Muslims,” he alleged.

He warned that any attempt to sabotage the ongoing NRC updating process in Assam will create a situation like Myanmar. “If panchayat-issued residency certificates are not considered valid documents for claiming citizenship, lakhs of Assam’s women residents will be deprived of their nationality, turning India into second Myanmar,” the Jamiat president said.