Spl Correspondent
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 - Faced with a raging controversy, the organisers of the meet on National Register of Citizens (NRC) today distanced themselves from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani’s hate speech.Claiming that Madani was not an invitee to yesterday’s seminar on ‘Current Political Impasse in Assam: Updating the NRC and the Question of Citizenship’, a spokesperson of the Delhi Action Committee for Assam (DACA), which organised the event, condemned whatever he had said in the event. “We will not allow him to speak in our events in the future,” Amrapali Basumatary of DACA said.
Madani in an aggressive address yesterday spoke in an objectionable manner, warning of one community retaliating in the event of their names being dropped during the ongoing NRC updating process, to the embarrassment of Dr Hiren Gohain, Haider Hussain, and Hafiz Rashid Choudhury among others, who shared the stage with him.
Madani said that a conspiracy is being hatched in Assam to create another Myanmar. He said people of India do not know what is going on in Assam. “A conspiracy is being hatched to take away the citizenship of Muslims,” he alleged.
He warned that any attempt to sabotage the ongoing NRC updating process in Assam will create a situation like Myanmar. “If panchayat-issued residency certificates are not considered valid documents for claiming citizenship, lakhs of Assam’s women residents will be deprived of their nationality, turning India into second Myanmar,” the Jamiat president said.