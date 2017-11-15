Iran quake toll reaches 540



TEHRAN, Nov 14 - The death toll in the devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Iran in a region bordering Iraq has reached 540, with thousands of Iranians struggling to cope without basic necessities and making desperate pleas for help.Rescuers used heavy equipment to dig through the debris of toppled buildings on Tuesday and the government scrambled to get aid to the worst-hit Kermanshah province where hundreds of homes were destroyed, the BBC reported. The number of victims in Sunday’s quake, which also injured close to 8,000 people, was expected to rise. – IANS