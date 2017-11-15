Modi talked about need for united approach to contain terrorism and radicalisation in the region, asserted India’s long-held position on freedom of navigation and over flight in the Indo-Pacific, called for an irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and sought a detailed probe into North Korea’s nuclear proliferation linkages.

“India assures the ASEAN of its steady support towards achieving a rules-based regional security architecture that best attests to the region’s interests and its peaceful development,” Modi told leaders of 10 South East Asian countries.

His comment is seen as India’s readiness in playing a major role in the broader regional security framework along with the US, Japan, Australia, which are giving shape to a quadrilateral security coalition, amid growing concerns among the ASEAN and other players over China’s military manoeuvring in the Indo-Pacific.

On the threats faced by the region by terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, Modi said time has come for all the countries to join hands to collectively deal with it.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area,” he said.

Reflecting its seriousness on terror, the East Asia Summit, a grouping of 10 ASEAN nations and nine other major countries including the US, India, Russia, China and Japan, issued separate declarations on anti-money laundering and countering terror financing as well as on combating ideological challenges of terrorist narratives.

The countries of grouping, in the declarations, expressed strong resolve to work unitedly to deal with the challenge of terror networks. – PTI