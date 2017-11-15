



“When the State is finally marching towards getting an error-free NRC for the solution of long pending issue of illegal migration, people like Madani are trying to give it a communal colour, which can never be accepted,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

The AGP also asked Madani not to question the process, which is going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India. AGP spokesperson Manoj Saikia questioned Madani’s intent behind the comment that the condition of Assam was heading towards that of Myanmar.

“It is because of the parties like the Congress and people like Madani that Assam has become the grazing ground of illegal Bangladeshis,” Saikia added.