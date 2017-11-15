|
Doley arrested in labour dept scam
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Nov 14 - The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell today arrested senior IAS officer Chohan Doley on charges of misappropriation of public funds estimated at Rs 121 crore in the State labour department.Doley, who is at present the Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development, was arrested from a private hospital where he had gone for treatment.
The scam took place between 2013 and 2017 and relates to awarding of contracts of publishing leaflets and folders to a particular firm. The owner of the firm Priyanshu Bairagi was arrested recently and was today sent to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, after being produced before the Court of Special Judge, Assam today, Chohan was sent to 10-day police remand.