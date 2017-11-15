The tremor occurred in an area 9 km north of the coastal city of Pohang in North Gyeongsang province at 2.29 pm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicentre, with a depth of 9 km, was at 36.10 degrees north latitude and 129.37 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

Before the main tremor, earthquakes of 2.2 and 2.6 magnitude struck areas near Pohang city. An aftershock of 3.6 followed.

According to TV footage, some buildings were externally damaged and windows were broken.

The quake was sensed across the country, including capital Seoul, some 270 km away from Pohang city, as well as the southern resort island of Jeju.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries.