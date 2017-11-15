The troopers recovered an AK-47 rifle and three bombs from the site. Earlier reports said that the two troopers were killed.

A police source said some insurgents who were planting bombs to ambush security personnel were surprised by the troopers, leading to the fighting. The incident took place between Sajik Taampak and Chamol villages.

On Monday, insurgents ambushed a column of Assam Rifles at Chandel district, killing two troopers and wounding six others.