AGP holds meets at Nellie, Nagaon
Correspondent
JAGIROAD, Nov 13 - The Dharamtul Zila Parishad in association with Morigaon Zila Samiti of Asom Gana Parishad organised a public meeting at the Nellie Sports Association playground on Sunday to discuss the forthcoming panchayat election. Attending the meeting as chief guest, Keshab Mahanta, working president, AGP, who is also a cabinet minister of Assam, in his speech, strongly criticised the role of the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi-led Congress Government. The meeting was presided over by the president of the Morigaon Zila Samiti of AGP Bubul Das in which former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Nurul Hussain, general secretary, central committee, AGP, Munindra Bangthai, president, All Assam Janajati Parishad, Niruprabha Deka, secretary, Asom Mahila Parishad, Muhiti Das, president, Uttar Dharamtul Gaon Panchayat, among others, spoke on various aspects.
Our Nagaon Corres-pondent adds: A workers’ meet of the AGP unit of Nagaon Sadar LAC was held on November 11 at the AGP office. Atul Kr Medhi presided over the meeting.
Addressing the function, former minister Gunin Hazarika discussed the present political scenario of the State and the role to be played by the AGP in the future. In the beginning, former minister Girindra Kr Borooah welcomed the guests.
Upen Bora, Bimal Bora, Abdul Mannan Faruqee, Rajen Borkakati and others also spoke at the function.
A number of eminent personalities of the district formally joined the party also.