Our Nagaon Corres-pondent adds: A workers’ meet of the AGP unit of Nagaon Sadar LAC was held on November 11 at the AGP office. Atul Kr Medhi presided over the meeting.

Addressing the function, former minister Gunin Hazarika discussed the present political scenario of the State and the role to be played by the AGP in the future. In the beginning, former minister Girindra Kr Borooah welcomed the guests.

Upen Bora, Bimal Bora, Abdul Mannan Faruqee, Rajen Borkakati and others also spoke at the function.

A number of eminent personalities of the district formally joined the party also.