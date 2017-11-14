Although the people of Langting repeatedly approached the authorities for necessary action to repair and renovate the hostel, but it did not materalise, said one of the local.

Talking to this correspondent, Daman Longmailai, village headman of Gadainpur, Langting said we have been approaching the concerned authorities and even the then MACs but till date nothing has been done to repair or renovate the hostel for the reasons best known to the authority. He appealed to the authority for immediate repair of the hostel considering the sufferings of the students coming from far- flung areas of Langting.

Chandrakanta Hakmaosa, a former student said during his time the hostel was a good accommodation for the poor students who come from the rural areas of Langting for higher education.