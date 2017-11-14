The Governor said that he was told by Sonowal during his meeting with the latter recently that the Centre has assured him (Sonowal) that the territorial integrity of Assam will remain intact.

He said that with the Chief Minister assuring him that Assam’s territorial integrity will not be affected by the peace agreement, then there shouldn’t be any reason to have apprehension in this regard.

Mukhi expressed concern over speculations doing the rounds that State’s areas will be given away to Nagaland when no such statements from the Government at the Centre or anything on the content of the peace pact has been disclosed.

When pointed out that Assam and Nagaland have a border dispute running over several decades with large areas of Assam’s land being encroached upon by Naga settlers and border areas have witnessed several bloody clashes, the Governor said, “We should try to move forward and not get stuck in history.”

Stating that he was very much fascinated by the varied, beautiful and rich cultural heritage of the State, Mukhi said people of Assam have preserved their culture very well.