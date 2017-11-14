|
Thousands throng Nalbari Raas festival
Correspondent
NALBARI, Nov 13 - With the Nalbari district administration declared a local holiday today, thousands of people visited Sri Sri Harimandir, the venue of the famous Raas festival, which got under way from November 3 with a 13-day programme. All the roads of Nalbari town today led to the Harimandir.A large crowd attended the Raas festival on Saturday and Sunday also. The visit of thousands of people every day has transformed the small town into a sea of humanity. The spectacular electric lighting also has added a new look to the town. Around 600 clay models that have been displayed at the festival are attracting the visitors. The colourful cultural programmes at night have also enthralled the visitors. Nagara naam and Kamrupiya dhulia competitions were also organised by the Raas celebration committee. Moreover, nine mobile theatre groups have been performing two shows every night. The 13-day Nalbari Raas festival will conclude on November 15 with a colourful closing ceremony. The Nalbari district administration has been keeping a strict vigil to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the celebrations.
A Kamrupiya dhulia performance at the Nalbari Raas festval. – Photo Ramen Kalita