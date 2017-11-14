Asian jr tennis inaugurated



JORHAT, Nov 13 - Former Santosh Trophy and Indian school football team player Harold Sangma inaugurated the Asian Juniors, the Asian ranking tennis tournament of The Asian Tennis Federation for Boys and Girls in the U-14 years age group at the Jorhat Tennis Club today. Sangma and veteran sports organiser Dr Tapan Dutta were felicitated by the organisers. In his welcome address, Raktim Saikia explained the steps taken by the All Assam Tennis Association for the development of the game in the State. Dr Tapan Dutta also addressed the gathering on the occasion.Todays results: (Boys U-14, 1st rd, all Indian players) Arunush Bora bt Nizar Hussain 6-1, 6-3; Andy Thaosen bt Aryan Borah 6-1, 6-4; Rohan Agarwal bt Rishit Bajaj 6-2, 6-0; Roktim Gogoi bt Baibhab Das 6-1, 6-4. (Girls U-14, 1st rd) Justina Borgohain (Ind) bt Veda Madhusudan (USA) 6-1, 6-1; Namrata Das (Ind) bt Sinung Langkam (Ind) 6-1, 6-1; Shakshi Baruah (Ind) bt Tanishqa Patar (Ind) 6-1, 6-3.