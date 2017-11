SAI drub policemen

SPORTS REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - SAI Sports Club handed a 4-1 drubbing to City Police in today’s match of the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here. Ripunjay Deori secured a brace with goals in the 10th and 61st minute while Mithun Moran (30th minute) and Danish Boro (75th minute, penalty) added one each. For City Police, Ajoy Basumatary netted in the 45th minute through a spot kick.