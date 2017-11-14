|
BSF hockey tourney begins
GUWAHATI, Nov 13 - The 41st BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Tournament got underway today at the Maulana Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Bhetapara here today. Altogether 12 BSF Frontier teams are participating in the four-day championship.RS Mooshahary, former Governor of Meghalaya, while inaugurating the championship as chief guest praised the organisers for hosting such a tournament which create sporting atmosphere among the BSF people. Welcoming the participating teams from all BSF Frontiers, he hoped to watch quality hockey in this tournament.
Former Meghalaya Governor RS Mooshahary during the opening ceremony.