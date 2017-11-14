

The Ukraine boxing team pose for a photograph after arrival in Guwahati for the AIBA Women's Youth World Boxing Championship, on Monday.

Meanwhile, the official mascot ‘Guppy’ took a tour of the city and visited schools, residential colonies and important hubs of the city to raise awareness about the mega-event.

Guppy interacted with the locals and indulged them in exciting contests. A boxing ring was also set and Guppy threw an open challenge to the fans for a bout.

“The promotional activity is crucial for the success of the tournament. We want to create an euphoric environment in the city and want to reach out to every single individual in the city” Debojo Maharshi, chairman, marketing commission, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said. “Through this promotional event, we also want to urge the residents to come forward and extend a warm welcome to the athletes and dignitaries and make sure that they have a wonderful stay here,” he added.