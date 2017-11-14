State Congress president Takam Sanjoy, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti on Saturday, said Pakke-Kessang (ST) Assembly constituency has been vacant since February 8 this year.

The seat fell vacant after former Deputy Chief Minister and the then MLA Kameng Dolo lost his Assembly membership following a Supreme Court ruling. According to the Constitution, the by-election to an Assembly segment should be completed within six months.

“The delay caused by your good office in not announcing the by-poll even after the expiry of six months is unprecedented, arbitrary and against the Constitutional provision,” Sanjoy wrote in his letter.

The party urged the Chief Election Commissioner to club the by-elections for both the vacant seats and order elections at the earliest. – PTI