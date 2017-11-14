Of late, Ranjit Debbarma has been mobilising former rebels under the banner of Tripura United People Council (TUPC) for fulfillment of the promises made at the time of their surrender.

According to the FIR, Debbarma, who was arrested in 2013 after he was pushed back by Bangladesh security forces through Meghalaya’s Dawki border, attended a meeting at Duksi under Teliamura subdivision on November 7.

“A suo moto case has been registered against four former rebel leaders including Ranjit Debbarma for delivering inflammatory and anti-national statement in the meeting”, said a senior police officer. The former rebel leader has been sent to police remand for interrogation, he said.

‘Congress’ MLA Ratan Lal Nath on Monday raised the issue of Ranjit Debbarma’s arrest in Assembly and asked for a statement from Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. In reply, the Chief Minister said he will make a statement on the issue on Tuesday.