Correspondent
TURA, Nov 13 - Facing allegations of inaction after complaints of harassment of a student by a teacher, the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura campus finally suspended Prof SC Srivastava last Thursday after protests by NGOs and NEHU Students Union.Pro VC of NEHU, Tura campus GS Singhaih stated, “He (Srivastava) has been placed under suspension from last Thursday.”
Anger against NEHU authorities had simmered after they chose to sit on a complaint by a student against the professor, who is also the HoD of RDAP, against late night lewd comments made to the student. Other students too complained of similar behaviour though they chose to not come out in the open fearing social stigma.
Finally, the Shillong based NEHU Women’s Cell came to Tura to investigate the matter. The victim provided a statement along with proof of the incident, including the texts to the investigation team.
The case against Srivastava, according to sources, was bolstered after more female students came forward to give their statements against the professor for sending similar lewd messages.
The investigating team took statements of the victim and other complainants.