Anger against NEHU authorities had simmered after they chose to sit on a complaint by a student against the professor, who is also the HoD of RDAP, against late night lewd comments made to the student. Other students too complained of similar behaviour though they chose to not come out in the open fearing social stigma.

Finally, the Shillong based NEHU Women’s Cell came to Tura to investigate the matter. The victim provided a statement along with proof of the incident, including the texts to the investigation team.

The case against Srivastava, according to sources, was bolstered after more female students came forward to give their statements against the professor for sending similar lewd messages.

The investigating team took statements of the victim and other complainants.