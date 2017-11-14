Regularisation of services of contract teachers demanded

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Nov 13 - Kuki Student Organisation General Headquarters (KSO GHQ) and All Naga Student Association Manipur (ANSAM) have urged the State Government to take up concrete steps for the regularisation of contract teachers who are being “discriminated and marginalised”. In a joint statement, the two student bodies said that a consultative meeting was held on Sunday with the hill contract teachers 2006 batch to discuss their demand for regularisation of their services. The statement claimed about 200 contract teachers attended the meeting. The two student organisations said they took “strong exception” to the shortage of teachers in the schools in the hill areas. “The acute shortage of teachers in the hill areas of the State could be ameliorated if the services of the contract teachers of 2006 batch are regularised,” the statement added.