SSA teachers to hold rally in Tura on Nov 16

Correspondent

TURA, Nov 13 - All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) will hold a protest rally here on November 16 to pressurise the Meghalaya Government to meet their demand for release of pending salaries and arrears.“We’ve been demanding for the release of our pending arrears since last year and equal pay for the fourth teacher. We have also demanded the payment of salaries for the SSA Primary and UP teachers regularly on a monthly basis,” said association sources.