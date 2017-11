Bridge on NH 37 collapses

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Nov 13 - Movement of goods trucks have stopped on the Imphal-Jiribam sector of National Highway 37 after an old iron bridge collapsed on Monday, a report said.The iron bridge located in between Sibilong and Oinamlong villages, about 140 km from here, collapsed when a cement truck was passing the bridge around 7 am today, it said.