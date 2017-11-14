One of the Assam Rifles personnel died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries. The injured personnel have been taken to Leimakhong army hospital for medical aid.

The deceased Riflemen have been identified as Indra Singh and Sohan Lal while the injured are S Sarkar, N Shyam Kumar, Tirendra Nath Das, Ram Govind Singh, Nirmal Roy and Lalnunpuia, all riflemen.

The security forces suspect that the bomb could be a remote controlled IED (Improvised Explosive Device) as the explosion site is very close to the battalion headquarters of 18 Assam Rifles. Investigations are on to find the details, according to police.

Meanwhile, womenfolk of Chandel area staged a sit-in protest against the explosion.

No armed group in the State has claimed responsibility for the incident.