The five-year terms of Assemblies in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will expire on March 6, 13, and 14, respectively.

Tripura’s CEO Sriram Taranikanti, his Meghalaya counterpart FR Kharkongor and Nagaland CEO Abhijit Sinha, besides other officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, the poll panel reviewed the security situation in the three mountainous States.

While the Left Front rules in Tripura, Congress holds power in Meghalaya and Naga People’s Front-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland rules in Nagaland. The Democratic Alliance is supported by BJP.

A three-member team of Election Commission, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, will visit Tripura from Thursday to review election preparedness and the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls in the State.

This summary revision is now on in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland with January 1, 2018, as qualifying date for inclusion in the electoral lists. The final rolls will be published in January next. – IANS