ACAUT to hold sit-in protest demanding Lokayukta

Newmai News

DIMAPUR, Nov 13 - Demanding the implementation of Lokayukta in Nagaland, corruption watchdog, Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) and others have decided to hold sit-in-protest in the State capital Kohima from November 15.For the past three years ACAUT and others have been appealing to the State Government to implement the Nagaland Lokayukta, ACAUT said today. The HPC too had recommended the setting up of the Lokayukta. “For a failed State like Nagaland with no roads and bridges, and reeling under scams after scams like mismanagement of MNREGA funds, double withdrawals in Finance department, rice and fuel scams, mid-day meal scam, non-payment of students’ scholarship, etc., all at the cost of the common man, the Lokayukta is the only body which can check the utter corruption,” a release said.