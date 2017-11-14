Dr Saharia along with two eminent surgeons, senior consultant nephrologist Dr V Satti Reddy and Dr Ratan Jha of Hyderbad as co-authors, has published the 196-page book with detailed information on all kidney-related problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanu said he would initiate a move to get the book translated either through the agency concerned of the State government or with the help of some trust or NGO.

DME Dr Barman recalled his close association with Dr Saharia and hoped that the book would be able to create awareness on the need to maintain proper precautionary measures in kidney-related problems.

Wasbir Hussain highly appreciated Dr Saharia’s service to humanity and appealed to him to come back to his own home state where patients suffering from kidney-related problems are not getting the required treatment.

Haider Hussain and Dr Sarma laid stress on getting the book translated into the Assamese language for convenience of the people of Assam. Haider Hussain also suggested that the adapted version of the book should be distributed through the government hospitals and sub-centres so that people in the rural and remote areas could get to read it.

Dr Saharia who is at present serving as chief transplant urologist at the Krishna Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in Hyderabad, has a 42-year glorious history in the field of kidney transplant behind him. He has done kidney transplantation of more than 4,000 patients, which is considered as the highest by a single surgeon in the country. Dr Saharia was conferred the Padma Shree in 2014 in recognition to his yeoman’s service to the nation.